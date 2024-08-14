Email security, Phishing

BEC scam costs Orion nearly $60M

Share
A computer screen displays a digital alert of an email phishing threat, accompanied by a striking red warning sign.

(Adobe Stock)

Major Luxembourg-based carbon black supplier Orion has disclosed having nearly $60 million stolen following a successful business email compromise attack discovered on Saturday, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such a loss stemmed from unknown attackers luring a non-executive employee to conduct several outbound wire transfers to their controlled accounts, said Orion in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No further details regarding the incident were provided but Orion emphasized that investigation is still underway and that several legal means of recovering the exfiltrated funds are being explored. The development comes after BEC fraud was reported by the FBI to be the second most severe cybercrime form after logging $2.9 billion in losses last year. Third-party payment processor and cryptocurrency exchange accounts have been increasingly leveraged by threat actors venturing in BEC scams, noted the FBI report.

Related

Funding round pulls in $250M for Abnormal Security

The cybersecurity firm, which is known for its behavioral AI-powered platform, plans to use the funds to expand its customer base, develop new products, and prepare for an initial public offering in late 2025, according to co-founder and CEO Evan Reiser.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.