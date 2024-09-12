Better anti-ransomware defenses touted by new Google backup storage vault utility

SecurityWeek reports that Google Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery has been updated to include a novel backup storage vault feature that ensures that backup data are adequately protected against ransomware intrusions.

With the feature being air-gapped from self-managed Google Cloud projects hindering its resources' visibility, organizations could specify against backup modifications and deletions until a designated timeframe, as well as ensure backup recovery even in the absence of the source resource, according to Google. Such new functionality, which has been touted to facilitate immediate production app recovery, could be leveraged to secure VMware Engine virtual machines, Compute Engine VMs, SQL Server databases, and Oracle databases. "Backups often represent the last resort for recovery when production data becomes unavailable or untrusted. It's critical to not only back up your critical workloads, but also to secure those backups against subsequent modification and deletion. Backup vault provides secure storage for backups," said Google.