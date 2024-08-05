BianLian contacts Sable International customers following attack

Global UK-based immigration services provider Sable International had its customers emailed by the BianLian ransomware operation in a bid to pressure ransom payment following an advanced cyberattack that disrupted the firm's servers, website, and other portals, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the incident revealed that some Sable International clients in various countries had their data stolen by attackers. "We have already contacted these clients and are working with them to help mitigate the risk posed by this incident," said Sable International in a statement, which discouraged customers from interacting with attackers' emails. Such an attack against Sable International comes nearly a year after BianLian gained notoriety in compromising global charitable institution Save the Children International. Various U.S. critical infrastructure organizations have also been targeted by the ransomware gang since June 2022, noted a joint May 2023 advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, and Australian Cyber Security Centre.