Bill seeks stronger export controls on AI models

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill aimed at empowering the Biden administration to enforce export controls on AI models to protect U.S. technology from foreign threats, Reuters reports.

Sponsored by House members from both parties, the bill also grants the Commerce Department explicit authority to restrict collaboration between Americans and foreigners when developing AI systems that pose national security risks.

Crafted in consultation with the Biden administration, the legislation aims to fortify future AI export regulations against legal challenges. While the U.S. plans to impose export controls on advanced proprietary AI models to counter China and Russia, regulating open-source AI models poses challenges under current law. The proposed measure seeks to address this by removing obstacles to regulating open-source AI exports and empowering the Commerce Department to oversee AI systems.

Concerns have risen over adversaries potentially leveraging AI models, which analyze extensive data to generate content, for cyber attacks or bioweapons. The bill's introduction follows revelations that China relies heavily on Western-developed open-source AI models, raising national security implications.