At least 600,000 records of stolen customer data and accounts have been left exposed for an undetermined length of time on a Chinese site called Z2U, which operates as a game trading market, reports SiliconANGLE. The database contained different types of illegally acquired records such as personal emails and passwords, user identifications, login details, bank account numbers, bank transactions, software license keys, credit card images and identification documents such as passports. Some of the compromised information included customer accounts on the streaming sites HBO, Disney+, and Netflix and social media sites Instagram and Facebook. The website also offered malware and viruses. Jerimiah Fowler, a security researcher who reported the non-password-protected database at vpnMentor, informed the site of the leaked data, which was taken offline a week after. When data breaches occur, they not only put the affected users at risk of identity theft and fraud but also damage the reputation and potential revenue loss of the organizations involved, said security awareness advocate of KnowBe4 Inc., James McQuiggan.