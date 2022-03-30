Axie Infinity maker network hack leads to $620M theft

VentureBeat reports that Axie Infinity blockchain game creator Sky Mavis had its Ronin Network hacked, resulting in the exfiltration of 173,600 Ethereum, or $594.6 million, and $25.5 million, making it one of the largest cryptocurrency hacks based on Comparitech data.

Sky Mavis has already stopped the Ronin bridge and Katana Dex enabling transactions as a precaution.

"We are working with law enforcement officials, forensic cryptographers, and our investors to make sure all funds are recovered or reimbursed. All of the AXS, RON, and SLP on Ronin are safe right now," said Sky Mavis.

Attackers have been found to breach the Ronin Network validator nodes and Axie DAO validator nodes on March 23 but there has been no evidence suggesting that the stolen cryptocurrency has already been transferred, indicating that most of the stolen funds remain in the hacker's wallet.

“We are in the process of migrating our nodes, which is completely separated from our old infrastructure," said Sky Mavis.