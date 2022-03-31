Biden prolongs national emergency amid increasing cyber threats

The growing prevalence of cybersecurity threats against U.S. national security, economy, and foreign policy has prompted President Joe Biden to extend the state of national emergency originally declared by former President Barack Obama in April 2015, BleepingComputer reports
.
"Significant malicious cyber-enabled activities originating from, or directed by persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13694 with respect to significant malicious cyber-enabled activities," said Biden.
The extended national emergency declaration comes after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a warning regarding possible Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks
against U.S. organizations following sanctions imposed as a result of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. U.S. organizations have also been warned by the CISA and the FBI last month regarding the potential spillover of data wiping attacks against Ukraine.