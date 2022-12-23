New Jersey-based sports betting operator BetMGM has been impacted by a data breach that resulted in the theft of its customers' personal information, BleepingComputer reports. Threat actors were able to compromise BetMGM customers' names, birthdates, postal and email addresses, phone numbers, hashed Social Security numbers, and other account identifiers during the incident, which was discovered last month but is believed to have occurred in May, according to BetMGM. "BetMGM currently has no evidence that patron passwords or account funds were accessed in connection with this issue. BetMGM's online operations were not compromised. BetMGM is coordinating with law enforcement and taking steps to further enhance its security," said BetMGM, which has not yet disclosed the number of customers impacted by the incident. However, threat actor "betmgmhacked" claimed in a hacking forum post on Dec. 21 that more than 1.5 million BetMGM user records have been stolen as a result of the attack, including data from players in BetMGM's New Jersey and Pennsylvania casinos.