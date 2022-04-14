Nordex cyberattack recovery underway

Systems restoration continues at wind turbines manufacturer Nordex Group
following a significant cyberattack on March 31, according to SecurityWeek.
Nordex publicly disclosed the incident early this month, saying that it took down several IT systems across various business units and locations after it had identified the attack in its early stages. While recovery of systems is still ongoing, Nordex emphasized that the incident did not impact its wind turbine farms. Alternative remote control services have also been adopted by the company.
Moreover, only Nordex's internal systems were found to have been affected by the attack, an investigation by the company's emergency response team and authorities revealed.
"Preliminary results of the analysis suggest that the impact of the incident has been limited to internal IT infrastructure
. There is no indication that the incident spread to any third-party assets or otherwise beyond Nordex's internal IT infrastructure," said Nordex, which has not confirmed the involvement of ransomware.