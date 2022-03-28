Redis servers under attack

Redis servers running on Debian and Ubuntu Linux are being targeted by the Muhstik malware gang through a Lua sandbox escape flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-0543, following the public release of a proof-of-concept exploit, BleepingComputer reports.
The Muhstik malware group began abusing the vulnerability to deploy malware that would help facilitate distributed denial-of-service just a day after the PoC was released, according to a Juniper Threat Labs report.
Since its discovery in 2018, the suspected Chinese botnet
has been found to survive by leveraging new flaws to target numerous devices. Some of the bugs it targeted included the Oracle WebLogic Server vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2017-10271 and CVE-2019-2725, as well as a Drupal RCE flaw, tracked as CVE-2018-7600. Muhstik was identified to have launched attacks against Confluence Servers in September, which involved the exploitation of CVE-2021-26084, before proceeding to exploit unpatched Apache Log4j implementations.
Organizations with Redis implementations have been advised to either update to the latest version or use Bionic, Trusty, and other non-vulnerable systems.