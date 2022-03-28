Risk management, Breach, Cybercrime, Threats

Ukraine targeted by another Chinese hacking group

Chinese hacking group Scarab has been targeting Ukraine with the HeaderTip custom backdoor following the attack of Mustang Panda, another China-based hacking operation, The Hacker News reports." The malicious activity represents one of the first public examples of a Chinese threat actor targeting Ukraine since the invasion began," said SentinelOne researcher Tom Hegel in a report. The report comes after Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team detailed a spear-phishing campaign resulting in the stealthy deployment of HeaderTip. HeaderTip was then associated with Scarab, which was first identified by the Symantec Threat Hunter Team more than seven years ago, due to significant malware and infrastructure similarities with Scieron, which has been regarded as HeaderTip's predecessor. "Based on known targets since 2020, including those against Ukraine in March 2022, in addition to specific language use, we assess with moderate confidence that Scarab is Chinese speaking and operating under geopolitical intelligence collection purposes," said Hegel.

