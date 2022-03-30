US denies alleged massive cyberattack against Russia

The U.S. has dismissed the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' accusations that it had led a massive cyberattack against Russian critical infrastructure amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, reports The Hill.
"The United States Government has not engaged in the activity described by Russia. Moscow’s statements to the contrary amount to disinformation," said National Security Agency spokesperson Emily Horne.
Russia alleged that the U.S. has launched a thousand attacks daily against its state entities, critical infrastructure facilities, and media organizations.
"An army of cyber mercenaries is waging war against us, facing specific combat missions, often bordering on open terrorism. No one should have any doubts: the cyber aggression unleashed against Russia will lead to grave consequences for its instigators and perpetrators," the Russian ministry said.
Russia's claims come a week after the White House has warned about a potential cyberattack against the U.S. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has also issued a warning of potential cyberattacks against U.S. entities prior to the invasion of Ukraine.
Threat actors only spent an average of 12 days exploiting software vulnerabilities in 2021, compared with 42 days in 2020, with the 71% decline in time to known exploitation attributed to the significant increase in zero-day attacks.
Axie Infinity blockchain game creator Sky Mavis had its Ronin Network hacked, resulting in the exfiltration of 173,600 Ethereum, or $594.6 million, and $25.5 million, making it one of the largest cryptocurrency hacks based on Comparitech data.