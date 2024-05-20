BreachForums revival rumors surface

Cybernews reports that BreachForums was claimed by widely known threat actor USDoD to be revived as "Breach Nation" less than a day after the FBI seized the infamous cybercrime site last week.

USDoD purported that two independently operated servers were used to manage the rebranded BreachForums site, which was constructed within 24 hours of the original forum's dismantling.

"The new domains will be http://breachnation[.]io and http://databreached[.]io, with a planned launch date of July 4, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day," said USDoD, who specializes in social engineering and had been involved in the compromise of the FBI's InfraGard U.S. Critical Infrastructure Intelligence Portal.

ShinyHunters, which was behind the relaunch of BreachForums following the arrest of former administrator Pompompurin, also known as Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, disclosed that the hacking site was shut down as a result of the arrest of current BreachForums admin Baphomet. However, such claims have not yet been confirmed by law enforcement.