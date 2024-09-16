Brunswick Hospital Center attack claimed by 3AM ransomware gang

Cybernews reports that New York-based inpatient psychiatric treatment facility Brunswick Hospital Center has been claimed to be compromised by the 3AM ransomware operation, which noted the imminent posting of purportedly stolen information but did not provide more details regarding the extent of data compromise.

Such an incident, which was not known by a Brunswick receptionist contacted by Cybernews, comes more than a year after the Conti and BlackSuit ransomware gang-linked operation was reported to have posted its first victim on its leak site. More than 30 organizations have already been compromised by 3AM, with its two most recent victims claimed in April and May having only 10% of their stolen data exposed so far by the ransomware gang. Attacks by 3AM were previously reported by SOCRadar to be mainly targeted at manufacturing, professional IT, and transportation organizations in the U.S., France, and the UK although the group has since used automated bots, social media, and other extortion techniques.