Budget, lack of resources obstacles to cloud security

A survey found that 59% of company leaders cite budget constraints as the primary obstacle to achieving cloud security goals, followed by complexity at 47% and a lack of skilled resources at 41%, BetaNews reports.

According to the poll conducted by Gatepoint Research on behalf of Orca Security, misconfigurations were identified by executives as the top cloud security risk at 57%, followed by unauthorized access at 50%, and data breaches at 35%.

Orca Security CEO Gil Geron emphasized that resource constraints in budget and skills are major challenges to ensuring enterprise cloud security.

"While on average organizations are purchasing five or more security tools, this does not seem to be providing the much needed visibility and is only adding complexity by having to manage disparate tools," Geron said.

The survey indicates that increasing visibility across the cloud environment would significantly improve security posture, followed by threat prioritization and automated risk mitigation, and simplifying security tools. Key cloud security objectives include improving infrastructure, increasing efficiency, and maintaining compliance.