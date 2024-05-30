Government Regulations, Threat Intelligence, Email security

Business email compromise, romance scammer sentenced to 10 years

Georgia resident Malachi Mullings was sentenced to a decade-long imprisonment for his involvement in business email compromise and romance scams, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

More than $3.8 million were exfiltrated by Mullings as part of a BEC scam against Georgia's Medicaid program in 2020, with the proceeds laundered via 20 bank accounts in the name of a fake company, according to the U.S. Justice Department, which also noted Mullings' extortion of $260,000 from a romance scam that was directed toward a purchase of a Ferrari.

Such a development comes amid a string of convictions for several individuals involved in BEC scams, including Florida resident Niselio Barrios Garcia, who was given a four-year prison sentence for stealing over $2.3 million from such fraudulent activities.

The U.S. was also able to recently convict Okechuckwu Valentine Osuji and Corey Lee for engaging in separate BEC scams that resulted in the theft of over $6 million and more than $1.2 million, respectively.

