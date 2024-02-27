Canadian police force cyberattack under probe

Investigation is already being conducted into the "alarming" cyberattack against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's network on Feb. 23, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.



No further information regarding the incident has been disclosed but the RCMP noted that none of its operations or intelligence services were impacted. "While a breach of this magnitude is alarming, the quick work and mitigation strategies put in place demonstrate the significant steps the RCMP has taken to detect and prevent these types of threats," said the police force in a statement reported by Canadian public broadcasting network CBC. Such an incident comes nearly a month after the Canadian foreign ministry's network was discovered to have been infiltrated to facilitate personal data exfiltration. Members of the RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces also had their data compromised following a third-party breach impacting its relocation services contractor in November.