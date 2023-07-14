Cybersecurity will be molded by increasing stress levels among security teams, privacy regulations, and zero trust within the next few years, TechRepublic reports.
Stressors in the cybersecurity field brought upon by ongoing workforce shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to prompt nearly 50% of cybersecurity leaders to change their jobs by 2025, with 25% poised to perform different roles, revealed a Gartner report, which noted the need for a culture change toward autonomous and risk-aware decision making.
On the other hand, fewer than 10% of organizations were noted to have leveraged privacy as a competitive advantage despite the expected hold of modern privacy laws on most consumer data by the following year.
Meanwhile, the rate of comprehensive and measurable zero-trust program implementations among large enterprises is expected to grow from less than 1% in 2023 to 10% in 2026.
Exposure management data is also expected in more than 60% of threat detection investigation and response in the next three years.
ProcessUnity has acquired CyberGRX in a merger deal that aims to establish a new platform integrating a third-party risk management workflow platform and the biggest global cyber risk exchange that works to achieve vendor risk management centralization and standardization in an effort to better deal with cybersecurity threats, SiliconAngle reports.
Investments and merger and acquisition transactions involving cybersecurity startups reached $1.9 billion during the second quarter of 2023, which was a 55% decline from the same period last year, according to SiliconAngle.
