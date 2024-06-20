CDK Global breach leads to widespread US car dealership disruption

Operations across thousands of car dealerships across the U.S. were disrupted on Wednesday following a cyberattack against major dealership software solutions provider CDK Global that resulted in a company-wide systems shutdown, BNN Bloomberg reports.

Access to CDK's dealer management system and digital retailing solutions has since been restored, according to a CDK spokesperson, who noted the firm's ongoing efforts to test its other apps.

Information regarding the cause of the incident, which has led many dealerships to revert to paper records for routine services, has been scarce, noted Proton Vice President Brad Holton, who added that issues remained for other services restored by Wednesday afternoon.

Among the dealerships affected by the incident were a Manhattan-based BMW store that had to postpone car servicing and appointment scheduling, as well as Philadelphia-based Barbera's Autoland which reported the loss of customer record access and repair order printing capabilities.

National Automobile Dealers Association President and CEO Mike Stanton has already noted the organization's efforts to seek more information regarding the incident from CDK.