Checkmarx unveils cloud-native application security services

Checkmarx has introduced two new products, Checkmarx Application Security Posture Management and Cloud Insights, to enable enhanced code-to-cloud visibility and security risks analysis in cloud-native applications, SiliconAngle reports.

The offerings will be offered as part of the Checkmarx One AppSec platform with the aim of reducing application and business risks by providing comprehensive insights into application security posture and enabling better prioritization and remediation efforts.

Checkmarx ASPM improves visibility and risk management by correlating and prioritizing security signals from various application security solutions within the enterprise development environment. It utilizes the Checkmarx Fusion correlation engine and Application Risk Management solution to gather unique security insights.

Meanwhile, Cloud Insights integrates Checkmarx data with data provided by cloud service providers and cloud-native application protection platforms, offering new prioritization methods for remediation. It tracks vulnerabilities through the software development lifecycle, identifying repositories, developers, and container images to expedite fixes. The service also verifies that running applications are updated with fixed images.