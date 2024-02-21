China increasingly targeting Japanese critical infrastructure

Mounting Chinese state-sponsored cyberattacks were noted by Japan National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity Deputy Director KazutakaNakamizo to have been targeted at the country's critical infrastructure organizations as the country faces an ever-increasing number of cyberattacks since 2021, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Such cybersecurity threats have prompted Japan to collaborate with the U.S. and other allies in threat intelligence efforts, with the NISC and other Japanese government agencies working with the National Security Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the FBI in a joint alert regarding Chinese attacks against router firmware in September, said Nakamizo during the Munich Cyber Security Conference.
Threat sharing partnerships will also be further strengthened by Japan, Nakamizo added.
Nakamizo's pronouncements come weeks after Chinese state-backed hacking operation Volt Typhoon had its botnet aimed at disrupting U.S. critical infrastructure dismantled by federal agencies.
