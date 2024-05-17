CISA official Eric Goldstein to step down next month

Eric Goldstein will depart from his role as executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency next month, CyberScoop reports.

Goldstein has served in the position since 2021, and it was his second stint at the agency after holding various roles at CISA's precursor, the National Protection and Programs Directorate. Goldstein has contributed to many of CISA's major initiatives, including pressuring companies to make their products more secure during the design process and releasing emergency directives asking agencies to strengthen their defenses against vulnerabilities.

CISA Director Jen Easterly said Goldstein "helped catalyze a shift across the agency to data-driven risk reduction and built an inclusive team that has enabled CISA and our partners to confront the serious cyber threats facing our country." Easterly added that under Goldstein's excellent leadership, CISA "pioneered new models of operational collaboration, reshaped our ability to detect and address cyber risks, and shifted the balance toward building technology that is secure by design."