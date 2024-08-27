Cisco acquires Robust Intelligence

Cisco has announced its acquisition of Robust Intelligence, a tech vendor specializing in AI security solutions, as part of its broader strategy to enhance its AI capabilities and secure AI-driven enterprises, Channel Futures reports.

Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's security business group, said the acquisition "reinforces our dedication to responsible AI, and providing better outcomes through security for AI and AI for security,"

"Robust Intelligence’s focus and deep expertise in AI model security and governance perfectly complements our existing capabilities, accelerating our road map for the Cisco Security Cloud," Gillis said. "The combination of Cisco and Robust Intelligence means that we can deliver advanced AI security processing seamlessly into the existing data flows, by inserting it into Cisco security and networking products."

The acquisition is expected to enhance AI security, accelerate innovations, and simplify operations for the company, said Gillis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the company is expected to reveal more details of its integration of Robust Intelligence technology as the acquisition closes.