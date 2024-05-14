City of Helsinki security breach exposes information of over 80K people

Security Affairs reports that the city of Helsinki, Finland has experienced a data breach affecting more than 80,000 people and the Police of Finland have begun investigating the matter after the breach was reported by the city.

The security breach was accessed on the evening of April 30 through the computer network of the city's Education Division. The authorities are still trying to determine the extent of the incident, though several security measures have already been implemented in response to the data breach.

The party behind the incident was able to access the usernames and email addresses of students, their guardians, and all city personnel, as well as content contained on network drives that belong to the Education Division, according to Hannu Heikkinen, chief digital officer of the City of Helsinki. A patch to fix the vulnerability mentioned was available but for reasons unknown, it was not installed on the server resulting in inadequate security controls and procedures, Heikkinen said.