Clipper malware intrusions against crypto users escalate

Mounting attacks with clipper malware, also known as ClipBankers or cryware, have been deployed against cryptocurrency users around the world, resulting in significant cryptocurrency losses, reports The Hacker News.

Intrusions with the malicious payload, which compromises cryptocurrency wallet addresses by intercepting clipboard data, peaked in late August, according to a new advisory from Binance, which noted clipper malware distribution via unofficial Android and web apps and plugins. While malicious addresses leveraged by attackers are already being blocklisted by Binance, cryptocurrency users have been urged to mitigate the risk of compromise by downloading software only from official sources, as well as verifying the authenticity of apps and plugins. Such a development comes after the FBI reported that cryptocurrency fraud losses reached $5.6 billion last year, which is the highest on record, most of which have been attributed to investment scams, while the U.S. had the most crypto fraud losses, followed by the Cayman Islands and Mexico.