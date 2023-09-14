SiliconAngle reports that cloud data compromise was observed in 82% of data breaches between June 2022 and June 2023, with most attacks involving stolen user credentials. Over one-third of cloud data breaches during the same period have been facilitated by compromised plain text cloud credentials, representing a 9% increase from the past year, an IBM X-Force report showed. Researchers also found that numerous stolen credentials have been used by service accounts with more access privileges. Moreover, cloud-related vulnerabilities have also increased by twofold since 2019, according to IBM X-Force researchers, who also noted the growing use of proxyjacking in cyberattacks. "Organizations tend to be more exposed than they realize, often underestimating the potential targets within their environment that can serve attackers' objectives. Shadow IT and an unmanageable vulnerability debt makes it increasingly challenging for organizations to know where they are most exposed," said the report.