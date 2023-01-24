AccSense, the provider of a cloud identity access management recovery solution for Okta users, said it has raised $5 million in seed funding, according to VentureBeat. AccSense delivers a continuous access and business continuity platform at a time when threat actors have been increasingly targeting cloud identity access management systems. One such incident was the March ransomware attack on Okta that resulted from a breach into its backend administrative systems. AccSense says enterprises need to address this growing threat through data resilience and recovery measures, and says its product offers one-click recovery for Okta, in addition to the ability to identify changes between different points in time when restoring data kept through its continuous automated backup services. "Scaling in conjunction with SaaS adoption are identity and access management solutions such as Okta. But as weve recently witnessed, the major IAM solutions are vulnerable to targeted cyberattacks," noted AccSense co-founder and CEO Muli Motola.