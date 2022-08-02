Aruba announced a new entry in its line of AIOps solutions called the Aruba Edge Services Platform, which is designed to help IT professionals with manual tasks, according to TechRepublic. The Aruba Edge Services Platform is an edge services solution that uses artificial intelligence to reduce the time it takes IT teams to perform performance tuning, network troubleshooting, zero trust/SASE security enforcement and similar manual tasks. It leverages Arubas data lake comprising data from over 120,000 Aruba Central customers. Fueled by our data lake, our AIOps solutions help enterprises reduce trouble tickets by up to 75% while optimizing their network performance by 25% or more, said Arubas Vice President of Portfolio Solutions Marketing Larry Lunetta. Its features include client insights to identify each endpoint connected to the network and monitor traffic for potential threats, a firmware recommender for users wireless access points, a Spanish-language search function and AI-assisted infrastructure monitoring for possible future hardware and software issues. The last three features are scheduled to become available in October.