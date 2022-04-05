Aruba unveils upgrades to network management platform

Aruba has announced that its Aruba Edge Services Platform will receive enhancements allowing the centralized management of distributed networks and what the company is calling the first self-locating indoor access points in the industry, which will feature built-in GPS receivers, SiliconANGLE reports
.
The company said the Aruba Central NetConductor, which will be incorporated into its Aruba Central network management platform, features cloud-native services for automated network configuration and policy provisioning in wide-area, wireless and wide networks and ensures network security through a
zero trust
methodology bolstered by identity management and WAN controls among its secure access service edge policies.
Larry Lunetta, Aruba's vice president of wireless local area network and security solutions marketing, said Central NetConductor's built-in security employs cloud-native dynamic segmentation and network access control.
"We authenticate both users and devices and use that information to enforce traffic segmentation so an organization can set up a policy where someone can talk to SAP, for example, but not to manufacturing systems," Luneta said.