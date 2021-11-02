Brain4Net acquisition to bolster SASE strategy at Kaspersky

Kaspersky recently concluded its acquisition of Brain4Net, provider of network orchestration and control capabilities, which Kaspersky intends to use on its network security initiatives as well as to support the launch of the company’s new offerings in the Secure Access Service Edge and extended detection and response spaces, according to Information Age
Kaspersky’s planned offering involves a unified platform with SASE functionalities
including cloud secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, cloud security posture management, cloud workload protection platform and zero trust network access, among others. SASE can strengthen XDR by enabling telemetry from network traffic to be gathered and providing the ability to counter attacks from any point across the edge and network, in addition to providing a single point of control for easier orchestration and management. Kaspersky XDR meanwhile will employ a unified server architecture allowing users to control and safeguard data through all potential access points for threat actors, such as web traffic, email and network.
“I’m confident that their knowledge and experience, combined with Kaspersky’s most awarded security technologies and recognised threat expertise will blend perfectly with our vision for corporate security, while new offerings will help security officers speed up threat detection, investigation and remediation, reducing mean time to response,” said Kaspersky Chief Business Development Officer Andrey Efremov.