Cisco announced that the latest version of its Secure Network Analytics software has significantly increased the tools scale and performance, enabling processing speeds of 3 million flows per second, according to Network World
.
Version 7.4.2 of Secure Network Analytics, which was designed for data flow tracking and security risk detection, features advanced detection capabilities, more efficient data gathering and processing, and improved telemetry support, among others.
The update also adds new data sources to bolster SNAs network threat
detection and response capabilities. These include AWS & Azure flow logs to help cover public cloud infrastructure, Cisco Secure Client Network Visibility logs for coverage of endpoints and remote workers, and Cisco Next Generation Firewall logs to provide a more in-depth view of network traffic. Finally, SNA now features a more efficient threat detection engine that is able to generate relevant alerts, according to Claudio Lener, a product manager with Cisco Secure Analytics.
Compared to the original SNA alarms, these are drastically quieter -- and more in-tune with whats happening now -- delivering context based on the network and advanced behavioral analytics, Lener said.