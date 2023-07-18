Identity threat detection and response technology startupOort is being acquired by Cisco for undisclosed terms in a deal expected to close in Ciscos early 2024 fiscal year, SDxCentral
reports.
The deal will allow Cisco to acquire Oort's cloud-native, agentless, API-driven identity security
platform. Cisco Security Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer Raj Chopra said Oort's offering can help eliminate identity-based vulnerabilities, detect misconfigurations, proactively block attacks through predictive identity analytics, and minimize remediation time because of its ability to let enterprises determine the scope of an identity-based incident.
Oort's platform offers integration with various third-party identity solutions and identity threat detection offerings including Cisco Duo, Okta's Auth0, Google Workspace, and ServiceNow.
The acquisition is in line with Ciscos efforts to boost its identity security solutions amid a rise in credentials-based data breaches, largely driven by the rise of remote access, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, and ubiquitous cloud and software-as-a-service adoption, Chopra said.