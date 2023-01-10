Google, Microsoft, and Proton are some of the first cloud and email service providers to step up their end-to-end encryption offerings in response to an expected focus on the email attack surface by cybercriminals, according to TechRepublic. Proton, the provider of an encrypted cloud storage platform, was the first to improve its encryption capabilities when it announced a secure cloud storage and a secure calendar feature for iOS and Android mobile devices last fall. The new Proton Drive, allows users to securely upload, store and share files to and from their mobile devices at no cost and includes features such as metadata encryption and expiration and passwords for viewing files. Microsoft announced in April that it would include anti-phishing and anti-malware capabilities in future security updates for Windows 11, which is expected to mean an upgrade from its current Transport Layer Security encryption service toward end-to-end encryption. Meanwhile, Google announced last month that a beta stage will begin soon for a client-side encryption service for web-based Gmail, which the company claims would help "strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs."