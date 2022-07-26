Microsoft announced its new Cloud for Sovereignty cloud service bundle during the recent Inspire partner conference, according to ZDNet. Cloud for Sovereignty is similar to the company's Cloud for Government offering but is geared toward customers in either the government or public sectors. Officials said they are starting a private preview of the offering in select locations and plan to offer the service in its Azure regional data centers.The bundle will contain Microsofts Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Azure products, as well as the Azure Confidential Computing service as an optional component. It will also feature a Sovereign Landing Zone, which will allow customers to streamline the orchestration of operations, deployment workflow and architecture of the Microsoft security services and policy controls they use. Company officials said users of the service will receive support from qualified in-country partners through this partner-led and partner-first solution. Customers can specify the country or region for most service deployments with the ability to satisfy industry, national, or global security, privacy, and compliance requirements, the company said in a blog post.