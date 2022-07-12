Cloudflare announced several upgrades to its Cloudflare One zero trust and secure access service edge platform that the vendor claims now make it a complete zero trust solution with SASE integration, according to SDxCentral. Cloudflare One, which included the company's Access zero-trust network access and Gateway secure web gateway solutions as well as its Warp gateway client, remote browser isolation and next-generation firewall when it launched in 2020, now offers email security protection, cloud access security broker, private network discovery and data loss prevention capabilities, which are all accessible through a single dashboard, according to the company. The platform boasts integrated security capabilities because it is built natively into Cloudflare's global network, where it offers other security solutions such as a distributed denial-of-service attack protection, according to Cloudflare Chief Technology officer John Graham-Cumming. Because we have this global network, which you know is everywhere around the world, we can provide a complete and fast [zero-trust] solution everywhere, Graham-Cumming said.