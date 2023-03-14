Ermetic has upgraded its cloud-native application protection platform to support Kubernetes, Container Journal reports. With the update, cybersecurity and IT teams gain the ability to detect and remediate excessive or risky privileges, misconfigurations, and compliance violations via a single platform, according to the company. Ermetic's CNAPP platform now allows IT personnel to simply query the Kubernetes application programming interface in order to obtain a detailed inventory of the resources within every Kubernetes cluster. The platform also analyzes clusters individually and continuously for possible vulnerability risks and notifies users about them ranked according to severity, along with remediation advice and workflow templates. Through Ermetic CNAPP, administrators may also deploy the role-based access control mechanism in Kubernetes to establish and enforce least privilege access policies for services and users. Ermetic Chief Marketing Officer Amy Ariel notes that Ermetic CNAPP simplifies security teams tasks of managing Kubernetes cluster configurations and vulnerabilities, network security, secrets management, role-based access control, and runtime security without the need to deploy agent software.