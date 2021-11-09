Funding round raises $29 million for application monitoring provider Lumigo

Lumigo, developer of a cloud-native application monitoring and debugging platform, said it has now raised a total of $38 million in funding after a recent funding round pulled in $29 million, as the company announced plans to expand its Software as a Service solutions to support containers and virtual machines, according to TechCrunch
.
Currently, Lumigo’s platform is available as a paid SaaS
and a free command line tool based on AWS Lambda and Kinesis. It enables businesses to visualize each transaction within their network to determine how data typically flows between services, and to detect and address instances when the flow is disrupted.
“Lumigo was designed from the ground up for cloud-native environments, allowing us to offer deep monitoring, distributed tracing and debugging features tailored to the modern cloud technologies and expand outwards to containers and Kubernetes in a way that actually fits how cloud-native apps are designed and operated,” according to Lumigo CEO Erez Berkner. “Lumigo’s offering solves an ever-growing problem for cloud-native applications; understanding applications as more than just the sum of their parts.”