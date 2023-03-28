March 23, 2023

SafeLiShare delivers tamperproof security from inside out across clouds and eliminate algorithmic complexity attacks and reverse never-ending cycles of defense using policy controlled Confidential Computing with secure enclave technology. Segment Resources: Presentation https://1drv.ms/p/s!AqqNWej5CK8uhEoIZW5MUxMTQLJU Blog https://safelishare.c...