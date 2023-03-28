Google Cloud has announced the general availability of its Cloud Armor security service against advanced network Distributed Denial of Service attacks, SDxCentral reports. A recent estimate shows DDoS attacks, which attempt to hamper operations of publicly exposed APIs, websites and systems, have risen in use among attackers by 150%. Attacks have evolved in frequency, size, and sophistication, said Cloud Armor Senior Product Manager Emil Kiner. As attack sizes grow, it has become unsustainable and unscalable for individual organizations to provision enough capacity to handle attack volumes. Through Cloud Armor, workloads operating behind Protocol Forwarding, External Network Load Balancer or virtual machines with public IP addresses receive additional DDoS threat detection and mitigation, building on defenses already available to customers through Google Cloud Protect. The service also provides mitigation alert logging to inform customers about past or ongoing DDoS attacks, workload health monitoring, incoming traffic analysis and mitigation at the network edge.