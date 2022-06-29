Google has updated its Cloud Armor distributed denial-of-service mitigation and web application firewall system to include reCAPTCHA Enterprise bot management, per-client rate limiting, and machine learning-based Adaptive Protection, according to SecurityWeek. Bot management with reCAPTCHA enterprise would strengthen organizations' defenses against bot attacks, data scraping, and credential stuffing attacks, while rate limiting could be leveraged to avert brute-force attacks. Preconfigured WAF rules in Cloud Armor have also been refreshed to reflect the new OWASP CRS 3.3 standard. Additional workload types are also covered by the new Cloud Armor features. "With Cloud Armor, your organization can benefit from DDoS protection and WAF. Cloud Armor now helps detect and mitigate attacks against both cache points and backend service workloads, including those load-balanced by External HTTP/S Load Balancer, as well as the TCP and SSL Proxy Load Balancers. And these workloads can run anywhere: on-prem, in colocation data centers, in Google Cloud, and on other cloud platforms," said Google.