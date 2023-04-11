Hewlett Packard Enterprises 2023 Cybersecurity Report reveals that the company plans to boost cyber resilience and data protection through its solutions in support of organizations as they shift from pure public cloud environments to hybrid cloud, SDxCentral reports. Customers increasingly say [pure public cloud environments] is an imperfect solution for all operations for a variety of reasons, including challenges around the confidentiality and sovereignty of data, as the hybrid cloud becomes increasingly popular and flexible, according to the report. HPE Greenlake, which delivers cyber resilience and data security through a compliance-driven and risk-based methodology, recently received an update to its enterprise private cloud version to help companies better manage data in hybrid cloud environments. In addition, HPE is deploying several initiatives to ease the cybersecurity talent shortage and is continuing to explore investment opportunities in the cybersecurity innovations space. In the past year, we have strengthened our position across security categories and have diligently invested in cybersecurity research, controls and talent development, CEO Antonio Neri said in the report.