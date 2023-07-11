A new collaborative effort will seek to streamline adoption of confidential computing through contributions to the open -source Certifier Framework for Confidential Computing project, according to Cloud Computing News. Companies including VMware, AMD, and Samsung, as well as members of the RISC-V Keystone community are promoting the open-source Certifier Framework for Confidential Computing project, which was designed to resolve a major barrier to adoption of confidential computing by providing a standardized, easy-to-use, platform-independent application processing interface for creating and operating confidential computing applications. The Certifier Framework makes developing secure cloud workloads, privacy-preserving applications, and secret-keeping services easier by allowing developers to specify and enforce trust policies to strengthen the security of workloads in third-party infrastructure or on-premises. Confidential Computing has the potential to secure workloads no matter where they run including in multi-cloud and edge settings, said VMware Chief Technology Officer Kit Colbert. The collective efforts of the growing ecosystem of contributors to Certifier Framework will help bring those benefits to bear to ISVs, enterprise customers, and Sovereign Cloud providers.