The Cloud Native Computing Foundation has declared that Istio, an open-source service mesh that was originally created by Google and IBM, is now a top-level project at the organization beside Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies, Cloud Native Now reports.
The graduation caps a rapid rise for the service mesh within the CNCF curation process, displaying the projects maturity and the significant work already done by Google before handing it over to the foundation, said Solo.io Chief Technology Officer Louis Ryan.
Currently, Istio boasts a group of maintainers from across at least 16 companies, a rise in Istio offerings by various other providers, and a merger with the Open Service Mesh project initiated by Microsoft. Its contributions include a traffic management model that is now being deployed in the Kubernetes Gateway application programming interface.
Service mesh adoption is expected to increase further as more organizations that initially deployed the technology for API management realize that it also provides an extra layer where DevOps teams can program in higher-level networking and cybersecurity services.
Cisco announced that the latest version of its Secure Network Analytics software has significantly increased the tools scale and performance, enabling processing speeds of 3 million flows per second, according to Network World.
Cloud network management software provider Auvik announced the launch of Auvik SaaS Management, a new software-as-a-service tool that the company says can help enterprises identify and mitigate previously undetected security and cost impacts of SaaS sprawl,SiliconANGLE reports.