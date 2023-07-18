The Cloud Native Computing Foundation has declared that Istio, an open-source service mesh that was originally created by Google and IBM, is now a top-level project at the organization beside Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies, Cloud Native Now reports. The graduation caps a rapid rise for the service mesh within the CNCF curation process, displaying the projects maturity and the significant work already done by Google before handing it over to the foundation, said Solo.io Chief Technology Officer Louis Ryan. Currently, Istio boasts a group of maintainers from across at least 16 companies, a rise in Istio offerings by various other providers, and a merger with the Open Service Mesh project initiated by Microsoft. Its contributions include a traffic management model that is now being deployed in the Kubernetes Gateway application programming interface. Service mesh adoption is expected to increase further as more organizations that initially deployed the technology for API management realize that it also provides an extra layer where DevOps teams can program in higher-level networking and cybersecurity services.