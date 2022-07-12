Amazon Web Services and Google have emerged as the latest companies catering to enterprises that wish to deploy their Kubernetes container systems in on-premises, bare-metal environments, according to SDxCentral. AWS recently updated its Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere platform with the ability for users to run it on bare metal environments, while providing support for all EKS Anywhere components and integrated third-party software. The move addresses some users need for a greater level of customization, according to Deepak Singh, AWS vice president of compute service. These needs range from managing licensing costs, to trying to get better density, to sometimes performance benefits like getting access to low-level hardware capabilities, according to Singh. Meanwhile, Google unveiled its Google Distributed Cloud Virtual offering that combines Anthos bare metal and VMware vSphere capabilities, requiring users to supply their own bare metal hardware. According to Richard Seroter, Google Clouds director of outbound product management, GDC Virtual caters to companies that have specific hardware, security, and locality requirements, which make on-premises data centers the best place for them to run.