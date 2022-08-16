SiliconANGLE reports that Lacework has rolled out improvements to its Polygraph Data Platform that enable users to detect anomalous behavior that could signify potential cybersecurity attacks and to uncover more serious infrastructure threats. The update includes a new automated time-series modeling function that creates a baseline for the activity frequency and volume within a users environment through behavioral analytics and automated learning. Using this baseline, the technology can then detect potential cryptomining attacks or other signs of compromise by monitoring for unusual spikes in activity. The new capabilities also allow customers to proactively uncover misconfigurations causing increased cloud usage to help them mitigate costs. The service also leverages its continuous learning capabilities to adjust the severity of alerts over time based on how observed behaviors deviate from the created baseline. In addition, the alerting experience of the platform has been overhauled to allow teams to prioritize and investigate tasks according to their preferences and now provides context-rich insights providing a full overview of incidents.