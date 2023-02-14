Windstream Enterprise has unveiled a new managed security service edge offering in cooperation with Cato Networks, SDxCentral reports. The managed service features firewall-as-a-service, zero-trust network access, secure web gateway, and cloud access security broker -- fulfilling SASE requirements as defined by Gartner -- as well as data loss prevention, managed detection and response, intrusion prevention system, and next-generation anti-malware. Windstream SD-WAN and Security Senior Director Chris Alberding says that most organizations are currently waiting out their SD-WAN contracts and are shopping around for offerings that are already integrated with an SSE solution. Windstream's offering allows enterprises to do this while testing out their SSE benefits in tandem with the companies' existing network deployments. "It really gives the customers the ability to immediately leverage the cutting-edge security solution without having to do a network forklift. It's a great opportunity to establish a baseline and then evolve that customer over time to a SASE path," Alberding said.