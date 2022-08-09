Security service edge technology vendor Netskope disclosed its purchase in May of Infiot, provider of a borderless WAN solution for securing remote work sites, and its subsequent launch of Netskope Borderless WAN which uses the same technology, CRN reports. The company said in a statement that the sale for undisclosed terms gave it a converged secure access services edge platform that delivers AI-driven zero trust security and simplified, optimized connectivity to any network location or device. The combination of Infiot's technology, which has been described as next-generation SD-WAN, with Netskope's SSE technology, creates a new, converged SASE environment that is capable of addressing the needs of customers amid the recent explosion of data and devices, along with the numerous ways that people connect, communicate and collaborate, according to Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri. Gartner research Vice President Andrew Lerner said in a statement that the transaction is pretty impactful given companies and government agencies continued push to protect data through SASE.