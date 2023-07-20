The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has updated its free open-source cloud protection software toolkit with five new programs aimed at helping bolster cloud security posture and malicious activity detection, according to SiliconAngle. Organizations could examine their cloud and on-premises infrastructure's security posture using the updated Cyber Security Evaluation Tool, while the Secure Configuration Baseline Assessment Tool could be leveraged to determine their adherence to CISA's Secure Cloud Business Application requirements. On the other hand, cybersecurity incidents in Microsoft 365, Azure, and Azure Active Directory could be tracked using the Untitled Goose Tool, which also offers audit and activity log investigation capabilities. Moreover, MITRE ATT&CK mapping reports could be produced using the Decider tool, which could run on Docker or Linux, while the Japanese computer emergency center's Memory Forensic on Cloud tool could be used to investigate the security of Amazon Web Services instances. All instructions on installing the tools have been placed on GitHub.