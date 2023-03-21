Managed network infrastructure solutions vendor 11:11 Systems has rolled out 11:11 Connectivity Solutions, a new managed SD-WAN and firewall solution with capabilities provided by Fortinet, SDxCentral reports. Anthony Lobretto, 11:11 Systems senior vice president of connectivity services, says the new product seeks to address consumers growing demand for a single product that consolidates their desired managed network and security tools, which helps ease management complexity and minimize cost. What we wanted to do is consolidate appliances at the edge, Lobretto said. The company's new product achieved this by putting intelligent appliances at the edge, bundling it with circuits or connectivity, and managing that in a way that the devices can look at upstream attributes and figure out the best path to get to the cloud application, he said Lobretto added that his company supports endpoint detection and response services that integrate with SD-WAN appliances developed by Fortinet. All of our network services have security in mind and our security capabilities. We have a 24/7 security operation center that we can also add on to our SD-WAN service, he said.