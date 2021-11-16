Oracle unveils 2 new security features on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure | SC Media
Cloud security

Oracle unveils 2 new security features on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

November 16, 2021
Oracle, in response to a 2020 survey that found 78% of companies use more than 50 separate cybersecurity products, announced new features to its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure service that aim to simplify user management and help prevent user errors and misconfigurations that put organizations at risk of security breaches, according to SiliconANGLE. The first feature, called the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Web Application Firewall for Flexible Load Balancers, provides web applications with protection from threats that are distributed through internet traffic. Users can apply the protections directly to the Flexible Load Balancer and shield their apps from the top 10 most common web vulnerabilities named by the Open Web Application Security Project. It is available through the Oracle Free Cloud on a trial basis. The second, the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Vulnerability Scanning Service, allows users to assess and observe cloud hosts to better identify and manage risks created by open ports and unpatched vulnerabilities. The feature enables speedy identification of vulnerabilities thanks to its integration with Cloud Guard. It is available for free to all Oracle Cloud Infrastructure users.

Related

Cloud security
Report: CIOs increasingly working to address cloud challenges

More chief information officers have been working with colleagues to address increasing demands within their organizations in 2021 than in the previous decade, particularly concerned with tapping the potential of hybrid clouds, automation and artificial intelligence, a report from IBM's Institute for Business Value revealed.

Related Events

prestitial ad