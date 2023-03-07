Orca Security announced that its Orca Cloud Security Platform has been enhanced with new Data Security Posture Management capabilities, according to SiliconANGLE. According to the cloud cybersecurity firm, the new capabilities add enhanced data discovery and management functions to its already comprehensive cloud security portfolio. With the new functions, users will be able to detect, prioritize and resolve security issues involving sensitive data, as well as shadow data and data that may have been overlooked. The upgrade seeks to address the growing issue that arose when enterprises began moving their sensitive data to the cloud, which experts claim is on track to nearly double in volume over the next two years. With the transition comes the creation of shadow data that pose a problem for security teams that have weak or incomplete data visibility capabilities. Users now have the ability to detect and manage sensitive data whether located in cloud data stores, on virtual machines, cloud storage buckets, or containers in multi-cloud environments, according to the company. With this latest Data Security Posture Management launch, we have greatly expanded our DSPM offering to provide security teams with full visibility into what data they have, where it resides, the attack vectors that lead to it and any suspicious events and behaviors that need attention, according to Orca co-founder and CEO Avi Shua.